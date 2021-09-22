Letter: Let Preamble of Constitution guide political debate

Finding political common ground has been elusive in recent years. Our political debates have become meaner, nastier, with more heat than light and less tolerance for views which differ from our own. Our system of governance was designed to encourage argument and debate. It was not designed to promote mobs rioting in the streets or mobs attacking the Capitol to stop the constitutional certification of a presidential election.

On September 17, our nation celebrated the 234th year of the signing of the Constitution. I would suggest that in one of our country’s most politically fractured times, Americans of all political persuasions could greatly benefit from reflecting on the history of the Constitution’s creation and also its continuing importance as the essential framework for the future of representative democracy.

In particular, I propose that just focusing some thoughtful attention on the Preamble to the Constitution might offer a positive starting point for reminding ourselves of what should hold us together as a people. Indeed, George Will in The Conservative Sensibility writes that “the Preamble is not a mere decorative filigree on the Constitution. It is a statement of the objectives of all that follows.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}