Letter: Let Preamble of Constitution guide political debate

Finding political common ground has been elusive in recent years. Our political debates have become meaner, nastier, with more heat than light and less tolerance for views which differ from our own. Our system of governance was designed to encourage argument and debate. It was not designed to promote mobs rioting in the streets or mobs attacking the Capitol to stop the constitutional certification of a presidential election.
On September 17, our nation celebrated the 234th year of the signing of the Constitution. I would suggest that in one of our country’s most politically fractured times, Americans of all political persuasions could greatly benefit from reflecting on the history of the Constitution’s creation and also its continuing importance as the essential framework for the future of representative democracy.
In particular, I propose that just focusing some thoughtful attention on the Preamble to the Constitution might offer a positive starting point for reminding ourselves of what should hold us together as a people. Indeed, George Will in The Conservative Sensibility writes that “the Preamble is not a mere decorative filigree on the Constitution. It is a statement of the objectives of all that follows.”
Will also writes that “all American political arguments involve, at bottom, interpretations of the Declaration of Independence and of the Constitution that was written to provide institutional architecture to the Declaration’s precepts.” The most universal and enduring of those precepts is Jefferson’s assertion about equality and fundamental human rights. It may serve us well, then, to view the Preamble with its six stated purposes, as providing the visionary and practical philosophy for how Americans ought to debate and decide most political questions, especially those involving equality and personal freedom.
When debating or advocating a political position or action, could we not benefit from asking, does it move us toward a more perfect union? Does it help establish justice? Does it ensure greater domestic tranquility? Does it, when applicable, provide for the common defense? Does it promote the general welfare of the people and the country? Does it help secure to ourselves and our posterity the blessings of liberty?
These questions encourage us to remember the foundations of our republic; they do not prescribe a particular political policy but instead, provide a common ground, and a basic set of values on which all Americans should be able to stand. Might this be an appropriate moment to start finding our way back there?
Cliff Moone
Hickory, NC