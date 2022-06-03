Letter: Let lawmakers know you love kids more than guns

Let’s talk about the right to life. And no, although I support a woman’s right to choose, I’m not talking about abortion and Roe v. Wade. I’m talking about the right of the 19 children and two adults who were gunned down in Uvalde, Texas. I am concerned about their right to life, to learn and play and grow in a safe space.

I’m talking about the right of parents to send their kids to school in the morning with the expectation that they will come home in the afternoon. I’m talking about the right of teachers to concentrate on the students in front of them and the lessons they are teaching, rather than worrying that a gunman will show up and wipe them out.

These deaths were preventable with stronger gun control laws and better background checks. If you value the lives of your children and grandchildren, let our representatives in Raleigh and in Washington know that you want laws to prevent this kind of thing from happening again. Ask them where they stand on these issues. Pay attention to how they vote on proposed legislation and then follow through with supporting those who care.

A line I’ve seen on several Facebook posts reads, “I want to live in a country that loves children more than guns.” If we truly feel that way, we need to exercise our power at the polls.

Mary Jo Johnson

Morganton