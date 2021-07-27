Letter: Lenoir-Rhyne made wise decision to require vaccinations

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The current pandemic is a challenge for America, not because of the coronavirus but because of the way it has been managed and how the population has declined to be immunized. As a respiratory virus, it is predictable. It can cause both disease and death in susceptible individuals if they remain unvaccinated.

Presently there is no curative therapy for the virus. Fortunately, we have very effective vaccines that have been administered to millions with proven safety. In addition to the vaccine, masks have shown to reduce transmission of the disease.

The most immediate and effective way to stop the virus is by vaccination. Currently, over 600,000 individuals have died in the U.S.

What is more frightening is that the Delta virus, a mutant strain, has emerged and is more dangerous than the present coronavirus. It is more infectious and is present in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. It especially attacks in alarming numbers young adults and children who are unvaccinated. The daily escalation in cases in Catawba County, North Carolina, and the nation is profoundly worrisome. One thing is certain: infections and deaths will continue to rage if people are not vaccinated.