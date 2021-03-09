Letter: Leftists are not for the little guy

It is quite evident in your recent letter to HDR that you leftists do no homework and only believe what the "fake news" tells you. That election was stolen right in front of our eyes and it was as obvious as anything I have ever witnessed. You leftists are not for the little guy.
I and millions of people were much better off under the "Trump administration" Just look at the gas prices and you cannot blame it on the Texas storm. They were already heading upwards before that happened. You can defend your debatable views if you like. I live by the Constitution and you have that right unlike your side who wants to bend the rules and get rid of the Constitution. Take a look at the "pork plan" bill that will get passed and tell me why only 9% of it is towards COVID-19?
And here is the math: American population: 330,483,530. Stimulus bill: $2,000,000,000,000 ($2 trillion). Dividing the cost by every American is $6,051.74 The government could have given every person over $6,000, but instead will give $1,400 to each adult under a certain income. Want to know where the missing 96% of your tax dollars went? Here you go .... (see if you can find even one that has anything to do with the virus)...
1. $300,000,000 for Migrant and Refugee Assistance.
2. $10,000 per person for student loan bailout.
3. $100,000,000 to NASA, because who knows why.
4. $20,000,000,000 to the USPS, because why the hell not.
5. $300,000,000 to the Endowment for the Arts.
6. $300,000,000 for the Endowment for the Humanities.
7. $15,000,000 for Veterans Employment Training — for when the GI Bill isn't enough.
8. $435,000,000 for mental health support.
9. $30,000,000,000 for the Dept. of Education stabilization fund because that will keep people employed.
10. $200,000,000 to Schools Emergency Response to Violence Program.
11. $300,000,000 to Public Broadcasting / NPR.
12. $500,000,000 to Museums and Libraries.
13. $720,000,000 to Social Security Administration.
14. $25,000,000 for Cleaning supplies for the Capitol.
15. $7,500,000 to the Smithsonian for additional salaries.
16. $35,000,000 to the JFK Center for Performing Arts.
17. $25,000,000 for additional salary for House of Representatives.
18. $3,000,000,000 upgrade to the IT department at the VA.
19. $315,000,000 for State Department Diplomatic Programs.
20. $95,000,000 for the Agency of International Development.
21. $300,000,000 for International Disaster Assistance.
22. $90,000,000 for the Peace Corp.
23. $13,000,000 to Howard University.
24 $9,000,000 miscellaneous Senate Expenses.
25. $100,000,000 to Essential Air carriers. This of note because the airlines are going to need billions in loans to keep them afloat ($100,000,000 is chump change.)
26. $40,000,000,000 goes to the Take Responsibility to Workers and Families Act This sounds like it's direct payments for workers.
27. $1,000,000,000 Airlines Recycle and Save Program.
28. $25,000,000 to the FAA for administrative costs.
29. $492,000,000 to National Railroad Passenger Amtrak.
30. $526,000,000 Grants to Amtrak to remain available if needed.
31. $25,000,000,000 for Transit Infrastructure.
32. $3,000,000 Maritime Administration.
33. $5,000,000 Salaries and Expensive Office of the Inspector General.
34. $2,500,000 Public and Indian Housing.
35. $5,000,000 Community Planning and Development.
36. $2,500,000 Office of Housing.
Your party is a disgrace to our great country who would consider using everyone's tax dollars to fund their "wish list" They haven't even used all of the last two stimulus bills. The Democrat leaders can't even budget their own states. As far as the climate change and Obama Care, until the ones who makes the rules start abiding by them then "hypocrisy" is at its' finest. They use their fancy private jets, big gas guzzling vehicles and have extra special "healthcare" at the "taxpayers' expense."
Ridiculous!
Sandra Bolick
Conover