Letter: Leftists are not for the little guy

It is quite evident in your recent letter to HDR that you leftists do no homework and only believe what the "fake news" tells you. That election was stolen right in front of our eyes and it was as obvious as anything I have ever witnessed. You leftists are not for the little guy.

I and millions of people were much better off under the "Trump administration" Just look at the gas prices and you cannot blame it on the Texas storm. They were already heading upwards before that happened. You can defend your debatable views if you like. I live by the Constitution and you have that right unlike your side who wants to bend the rules and get rid of the Constitution. Take a look at the "pork plan" bill that will get passed and tell me why only 9% of it is towards COVID-19?

And here is the math: American population: 330,483,530. Stimulus bill: $2,000,000,000,000 ($2 trillion). Dividing the cost by every American is $6,051.74 The government could have given every person over $6,000, but instead will give $1,400 to each adult under a certain income. Want to know where the missing 96% of your tax dollars went? Here you go .... (see if you can find even one that has anything to do with the virus)...

1. $300,000,000 for Migrant and Refugee Assistance.

2. $10,000 per person for student loan bailout.