Letter: Leave the statue, update the plaque

There has been much discussion of late concerning the Confederate statue at the courthouse in Newton. An article on the front page of the HDR quotes Greg Cranford, Democrat candidate for the 89th N.C. House district seat: “True Republicans would enthusiastically advocate for the removal of the monument from courthouse grounds.”

However, the Catawba County Commission appears reluctant to entertain such an idea. Many in the community argue that history should not be buried. I agree and offer the following solution: Rather than relocating the statue, simply remove the plaque that reads:

TO THE CONFEDERATE SOLDIERS / OF / CATAWBA COUNTY / 1861 – 65

CONFEDERATE HEROES

NO BRAVER BLOOD / FOR BRIGHTER LAND, / NOR BRIGHTER LAND / HAD A CAUSE SO GRAND

and replace it with a more historically accurate plaque that reads:

THE CONFEDERATE SOLDIERS OF CATAWBA COUNTY / 1861 - 1865

REBELLED AGAINST THE GOVERNMENT OF THE UNITED STATES/

AND SUPPORTED THE RIGHT

TO HOLD HUMANS IN BONDAGE