 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Leave the statue, update the plaque
0 comments

Letter: Leave the statue, update the plaque

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There has been much discussion of late concerning the Confederate statue at the courthouse in Newton. An article on the front page of the HDR quotes Greg Cranford, Democrat candidate for the 89th N.C. House district seat: “True Republicans would enthusiastically advocate for the removal of the monument from courthouse grounds.”

However, the Catawba County Commission appears reluctant to entertain such an idea. Many in the community argue that history should not be buried. I agree and offer the following solution: Rather than relocating the statue, simply remove the plaque that reads:

TO THE CONFEDERATE SOLDIERS / OF / CATAWBA COUNTY / 1861 – 65

CONFEDERATE HEROES

NO BRAVER BLOOD / FOR BRIGHTER LAND, / NOR BRIGHTER LAND / HAD A CAUSE SO GRAND

and replace it with a more historically accurate plaque that reads:

THE CONFEDERATE SOLDIERS OF CATAWBA COUNTY / 1861 - 1865

REBELLED AGAINST THE GOVERNMENT OF THE UNITED STATES/

AND SUPPORTED THE RIGHT

TO HOLD HUMANS IN BONDAGE

While Confederate soldiers of Catawba County may have fought bravely, clearly the cause was not “so grand.”

Sharon Smith

Conover NC

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert