Letter: Leave statue alone, celebrate triumphs of minority people

I would like to commend the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee for their efforts to discover and uncover items of historical significance related to minorities in Catawba County. At present I have read and watched their posts on their website which seeks to do justice for stories about Catawba County citizens whose stories are relatively unknown.

What I do not understand is why this committee would try to pressure the Board of Commissioners on removing a part of our county’s history over the issue of public safety. As a history buff myself, I have visited many war memorials and monuments and have never felt fear for my safety as it seems to be rare such a statue could fall in ordinary circumstances. There also exists a second Confederate monument on the same land that this committee has taken no issue with.

It seems to me that the issue of public safety would fall on where rioters have destroyed our state and national monuments for the very reason of intimidation and discrimination. I feel very unsafe visiting our state’s capital square after a statue was hung from a light post. I feel very unsafe and when I hear someone say, “Burn it all down." I feel very intimidated when I see war memorials vandalized with spray paint telling me to join a movement or revolution.