Letter: Leadership with experience matters

I’m asking you to make one vote for Richard E. Thompson who is seeking a seat on the Conover City Council.

Richard has spent a lifetime in public service, which is his calling.

As long as I have known Richard, his passion has been to help others through civic work, or other organizations, and governmental appointments.

Everything he is involved in seems to lead him to a leadership role.

He is organized, is a self-starter, independent thinker but a team player. I have seen him make very difficult decisions based on the facts with fairness, and do what is right.

He loves the City of Conover and what it has to offer its citizens.

I know his goal is to enhance the services to our neighbors and friends while taking a very conservative approach.

He will be a fresh face with positive ideas.

I know because he is my husband.

Tina Thompson

Conover