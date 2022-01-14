Letter: Leaders don't care about people they were elected to represent

I’m ashamed of the lack of attention and action from Virginia Foxx, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis when it comes to the pandemic. I’ve experienced first-hand the agony people go through when diagnosed with the virus. I have also gone though and am still going through financial issues because of the pandemic.

To call you my representatives in Congress is a problem when they don’t care about the people they were elected to represent. There are more COVID deaths in our country than the number of people living in Wyoming. The United States, alone, crossed a new case threshold previously held by all nations combined.

I am sick and tired of seeing constant news about how Republican members of Congress refuse to vote for relief for those actually working through this pandemic. Instead, they have meetings with PACs about how much money they can get for certain votes and huge gatherings that become superspreader events for COVID. It’s even more exhausting seeing people who have the power to fix the country and put us back on the right path but choose not to because it “violates our freedom.”