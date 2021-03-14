Letter: Landslide for Trump? The facts say no

Sandra Bolick (HDR March 9) claims the election stolen and "it was as obvious as anything I have ever witnessed". Of course like all members of the Trump cult it was so obvious that she could not give a single fact that would lead anyone to make that conclusion.

Trump claimed he won "by a landslide." For that statement to even come close to being true there would have had to be at least 14 MILLION votes added to President Biden's total or 14 million Trump votes not counted. How is that even possible without any evidence being exposed? Each state knows how many people received ballots. They know how many votes were cast. Yet not one state showed any major discrepancies and that information was available to Trump lawyers. How do you "lose" 14 MILLION votes or add 14 MILLION votes without leaving any clues? How many people would have to be involved?