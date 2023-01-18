Letter: King would have backed treaty to prohibit nuclear weapons

As we honored Dr. Martin Luther King with a national holiday, it is well to remember he also understood and spoke eloquently about the intersectionality of civil rights and militarism. In his 1964 Nobel Peace Prize speech he stated: “I refuse to accept the cynical notion that nation after nation must spiral down a militaristic stairway into the hell of thermonuclear destruction.”

He would have been a passionate advocate of the United Nation’s Humanitarian Initiative that produced the TPNW: The Treaty to Prohibit Nuclear Weapons. He would have celebrated the second anniversary of its entry into force on Jan. 22. He would have seen it as the best way forward, to date, to deliver his people from the collective madness.