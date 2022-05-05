Letter: Kim Sigmon supports me and is always willing to listen

With so much information to “digest" in a day, I felt led to share this. There is so much social media, so many political signs and ads, so much disheartening news, etc. We need to know there are things that go on in people’s lives that are positive. Now, it is not to say that every day is full of sunshine and flowers, but when those “not so great times” during a day come to pass, that is when you think “in the grand scheme of life," and well, there are blessings to be found.

I have been an employee of the clerk of court for Catawba County for 15 years. I was a deputy clerk in the civil department for about nine years, and then I moved into the bookkeeping department where I am now the head bookkeeper as of November 1, 2021.

I have been a witness many changes during my employment. And I truly believe that within the last seven years, this office has become more customer-service driven with a staff that is professional and caring.

Working with the public is not an easy task. There are times that we cannot satisfy a customer in what they are seeking, due to, by law, we cannot give legal advice. We can give courteous service to the best of our ability, but even then, some may remain disgruntled. And there are times we do satisfy a customer, by listening to their needs and directing them, as the law allows, to finding a solution to their need or problem.

It is much easier to come into work knowing that I have a leader who supports me and is always willing to listen, even on the days her calendar is full — which is every day. I know Ms. Sigmon has made hard choices for the good of our office, and sometimes decisions are made that I do not fully understand because it does not concern me.

However, in those times, I do have faith that Ms. Sigmon will make the best decision, and I appreciate that she has the discernment to make the hard choices when needed.

What I love most about working with my fellow employees, is that even on the most stressful days, we can work together to get the work completed and the arising issues solved. We support each other at the sad times of life, like family and good friends do for each other. And we also rejoice when good things happen and celebrate each other. I am blessed to be able to work in this office!

Amanda Jordan

Hickory