Letter: Kim Sigmon reorganized clerk's office to better serve taxpayers

Having seen the candidates for clerk of superior court in Catawba County, it is an obvious choice who should hold this important position. The last eight years have seen significant advancement and improvement at the clerk’s office under Kim Sigmon’s leadership.

Those changes include an efficient reorganization of staff to better serve the taxpayers of Catawba County and the development of a relational office that cares more about service than wasting time. The changes Sigmon has implemented also include a rejection of the status quo of government and a fearless resolve to improve every area, regardless of personal criticism from those who are more interested in seedy politics than helping people.

With over 30 years of law enforcement and civil service experience, why would anyone consider placing someone with little understanding or awareness of what it takes to lead this essential position? Kim Sigmon truly cares for you.

Thomas Kern

Hickory

