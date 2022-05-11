Letter: Kim Sigmon is mature, team player

I have been with the Clerk of Superior Court office for 22 years. Eight of those years have been while Kim Sigmon has served as the elected clerk.

Since Kim Sigmon took office in 2014, the clerk’s office has become what a public service office should be. Kim Sigmon has a heart and desire to serve the citizens of Catawba County and the State of North Carolina that is far more than any other elected official that I have known. Kim Sigmon, being elected as the Clerk of Court for Catawba County, has opened my eyes as to what an elected official should represent and the job they should do for the citizens. Kim Sigmon has worked tirelessly to ensure that all employees within the clerk’s office are held accountable to the oath that they have taken and that the customer service we provide is what every citizen deserves.

Kim Sigmon has always treated every employee fairly without partiality. She has 5 rules to work under her administration and the rules are what every tax paying citizen should expect in a public service office. 1. Know your job. 2. Do your job to the very best of your ability. 3. Excellent customer service. 4. No drama. 5. Teamwork. Kim Sigmon implemented these 5 rules when she was sworn into office and holds every clerk to those rules.

Kim Sigmon exemplifies what a true leader should be. She is a relationship builder among the employees and agencies that our office interacts with. She never underestimates the value of building relationships with staff and the greater community. She is a team player and is always searching for ways to better serve in any aspect that she can. A healthy governing body knows that each person was elected by the public as individuals, but they must work together as a team.

She is emotionally mature as all local leaders need to be given that they are required to make decisions in the best interest of the community despite opposition. Kim Sigmon is approachable. She listens to others with a desire to understand concerns, ideas, and perspective. She is always accessible to the community no matter the schedule she maintains. She is a critical thinker.

The problems today often come from yesterday’s solutions. She considers how to limit future problems by thinking of long-term perspectives and potential impacts of the decisions. Kim Sigmon is ultimately an effective elected official, and she is committed to doing the work.

Michelle Wright

Catawba