Letter: Kim Sigmon is a proven leader

I’m Bob Hibbitts, a former county commissioner.

Over the past several years, I’ve had the privilege to work with and know great leaders, people who understand responsibility and did not try to micromanage their staff, were kind and not abrasive.

They would speak the truth and run positive, fact-filled campaigns.

When I endorse someone for political office, I carefully consider their qualifications for serving our citizens.

Kim Sigmon is such a person.

I have known Kim for many years and she is uniquely qualified for reelection to the office of clerk of superior court of Catawba County.

Kim has a record of proven leadership and will not stoop to the level of those who are trying to distort her stellar service that has been recognized and award-winning throughout the state.

Kim Sigmon — a proven leader who is a compassionate woman of integrity.

Bob Hibbitts

Hickory