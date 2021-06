Benghazi investigations: 10 investigations, six by Republican-controlled House, four by Democrat-controlled House, over 2 years, $7 million spent, four Americans died, 800-page report.

January 6th insurrection:

Zero investigations, House split between Republicans and Democrats, zero dollars, four Americans died, no report, zero pages.

Fair and Balanced? I think not!

Larry Laufer

Granite Falls