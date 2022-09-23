Letter: Keep your receipts, additional IRS agents are coming after middle class

The Congress and the Biden administration have allocated billions of dollars for the IRS. They are hiring 87,000 new agents. The IRS is already advertising for help and hundreds of agents must be qualified to carry weapons. It is in the job description.

The government says it needs those agents to make "certain people" pay their "fair share." The term "fair share" has never been defined. Since they are focusing in on billionaires, I assume that is who they are talking about. As of 2020, there were 642 billionaires in America. Since I am the proud owner of a calculator, I did a little cyphering. Those 87,000 new agents can keep better track of all those rich folk. In case you were not aware, that doubles the size of the IRS.

This amounts to a posse following each Richie Rich around daily to make him pay his "fair share." The billionaires will be outnumbered. In fact, the IRS will be able to assign 135.5 agents to each one. It will be uncomfortable for the 0.5 agents. That must hurt. I saw David Copperfield cut a lady in half on TV several years ago. She was OK afterward, so maybe the IRS will hire him to make the 0.5 agents. I am sure they will "withhold" his "fair share."

I am just joking. These agents will not be following billionaires around. They are going to be following the middle class. That is who pays most of the bills in this country. If you find yourself there and have not experienced an audit, your chances just got much better.

Have a wonderful day and be sure to keep all your receipts.

Mike Zimmerman

Conover