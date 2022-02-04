Letter: Keep giving us news from both sides of the aisle

In response to Vincent LeGrand's request for the Hickory Daily Record to "stop printing this journalistic slop from the Associated Press," I'm not sure where to start. In every reputable poll, the Associated Press and PBS News are rated as the least biased news sources available in this Country. The HDR's use of the AP as a source of information is consistent with its goal of providing accurate and current events for its readers.

What we do with that information isn't anything the HDR can control, and I'm inclined to believe that's for the best. If I don't agree with the information provided, I can always find some other "news" source to agree with my pre-conceived opinions. There are plenty of places on the TV, internet, and radio to provide "news" that confirms my beliefs. But that doesn't mean it's truthful or even "slop." It just means I've found something I agree with.

I truly hope the HDR continues to provide its readers with news and opinions from both sides of the aisle. I like to think I'm capable of filtering and deciding what's the truth, even if I disagree.

Steve Bridges

Hickory