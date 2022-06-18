Letter: Juntos follows 4-H model, helps Latino students succeed

Research has shown that students who don’t complete high school are more likely to be unemployed, earn lower salaries, and become involved in the criminal justice system. Last year in North Carolina, 28% of students who dropped out of high school were Hispanic/Latino/Latinx, yet they make up less than 20% of the population in our schools.

In Catawba County, we are working hard to change this. Our local Juntos program has ensured that 100% of participating Latino students graduate high school.

How does one program accomplish this? Following a 4-H model with a focus on family engagement, success coaching and immersive summer programming, Juntos serves 40 to 70 students across schools and ensures the students succeed in high school and feel supported as they look towards higher education. Our program was established in 2016 and every year since, we have worked to empower students and families to do more than survive but to thrive in reaching their educational goals.

Catawba County is in good company with seven other counties across the state with an established Juntos program. This summer, NC State University is hosting Juntos annual Summer Academy, and 11 of our local students will attend. At the academy, students will work with others from around the state and be immersed in education and possibility. Most importantly, they’ll bring that experience back to our community.

Holly Ellwanger

Catawba County Juntos 4-H Coordinator

Newton