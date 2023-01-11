Letter: Join us in Hickory as we celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday

The last few years have featured tremendous division, strife and loss in America. Many of us feel isolated or just tired now that COVID-19 has eased. We are writing to invite you to be part of an event focused on showing grace and kindness in the midst of the challenges we face. Martin Luther King Jr. believed that we should grow as a society so that we value other people for the goodness of their character not because of external features like skin color.

On Sunday at 3 p.m., in the Corinth Reformed Church sanctuary in Viewmont, we celebrate the life and goals of Dr. King by worshipping our God and considering how we can honor him and his servants by emulating Christ in our city. The two ministerial associations, the Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance and Hickory Area Ministers, warmly invite you to join us to sing, pray, listen and share time in God’s presence.

We really would love to have you. You don’t need to call first or dress up. All are welcome. Food and drinks will be served at a reception after the service.

Rev. Antonio Logan

President of the Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance

Dr. Chris Simmons

President of the Hickory Area Ministers