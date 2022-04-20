Letter: Join us as we strive to keep county's roads clean

April 16 - 30 is designated as the North Carolina Litter Sweep by the NC Department of Transportation. It is one of two periods each year when local volunteers are encouraged to participate in efforts to remove litter from our states roads and highways. If you would like to get involved or need supplies — bags, vests, and gloves, contact the local NC DOT maintenance office at (828) 468-6280 to get geared up to pick up litter.

The Catawba Cleanup Crew is a local volunteer group committed to cleaning up litter from Catawba County roads and highways. In 2022, the group has conducted 15 cleanup events, with 90 volunteers participating, and has removed over 280 bags of trash, plus a wide variety of debris including tires and car parts.

Recently, the Catawba Cleanup Crew took on the challenge of cleaning up Highland Avenue NE from Springs Road to Old Highway 70 (3.7 miles). Over the course of two different Saturdays and part of a Sunday, 15 volunteers removed 57 bags of trash from that section of highway. You may want to drive through the area this week to enjoy the view before it gets trashed again.

Our next cleanup events, scheduled during Litter Sweep 2022 are:

Airport Road/Airport-Rhodhiss Road, meeting at the Hickory Regional Airport at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 23.

21st Street Drive SE, meeting at Sweetwater School at 9 a.m. on Saturday April 30.

If you would like more information about the Catawba Cleanup Crew, look for us on Facebook or email tbyrd_65@hotmail.com

Todd Byrd

Hickory