Letter: Jesus didn't wave an American flag

A recent letter to the editor asserted: "Folks, there is no white supremacy problem in this country."

Rather than refer you to the countless books and articles on white supremacy and white privilege, I refer you to another letter from June 30.

"All these people, talking about how bad America is, how bad white men are? Where would they be without either of these? The answer of course is: They would not even be!"

Those of us who proclaim our Christianity know how Jesus Christ would want us to treat our fellow man. We would not be calling African nations "S#!th*!e" countries, we would not be making fun of a disabled reporter and we wouldn't be name-calling women as "dogs."

Remember, Jesus was not a white guy, and he didn't wave an American flag.

Robert Kapellusch

Newton