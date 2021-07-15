Letter: Jesus didn't wave an American flag but I guess he would have a red hat now

I wanted to respond to the article Jesus didn’t wave an American flag on 07/02/21. I know he didn’t because there wasn’t one to wave. He probably would have though if there had been one.

I know he would have had an Israeli flag. Our staunch allies, that your president wants to throw under the bus. You seem to know a lot about Jesus?

I don’t know if Jesus would like this country. I do know, according to what I’ve been told and what I’ve read that he definitely would not like some of it! You follow a president that kills the innocent in the womb. A president that condones abomination. What kind of Christian are you supposed to be?

You know I grew up hard. Poor and a lot of hard work. I thought I would never want any of my kids to go through this. But I would give everything I have, to change this country back. Where we used to go to church on Sunday, have family get-togethers about every week, no locks on the doors, windows open for the night breeze, clean swimmin’ holes and crawdads in the creek and tadpoles in the mud puddles. Those are things my grandkids and great grandkids will never see. Back when God loved America!