Letter: Jay Adams brought home the money, backs the police

I have noticed in recent months that there has been an effort by some to boost their preferred candidate for the State House of Representatives. In the spirit of fairness and patriotic duty to the political process, it seems only fair then that Jay Adams, the representative of the 96th District, also receive a just boost, as well.

To say the least, on one major position, there cannot be a greater contrast between two candidates than on the subject of our police departments. I can speak with all honesty that one candidate favors defunding the police, in the misguided notion that if you cut funding, somehow that equals reform and ensures the best officers stay on with police forces. Jay Adams favors maintaining our departments, knowing that if you surrender to mob rule, you might as well give up any pretense of living in a free and just society. That pithy phrases alone do not make up a reform movement is evident in that once the defunding has taken place, there is no serious plan on how to protect and serve people.