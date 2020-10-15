Letter: Jay Adams brought home the money, backs the police

I have noticed in recent months that there has been an effort by some to boost their preferred candidate for the State House of Representatives. In the spirit of fairness and patriotic duty to the political process, it seems only fair then that Jay Adams, the representative of the 96th District, also receive a just boost, as well.
To say the least, on one major position, there cannot be a greater contrast between two candidates than on the subject of our police departments. I can speak with all honesty that one candidate favors defunding the police, in the misguided notion that if you cut funding, somehow that equals reform and ensures the best officers stay on with police forces. Jay Adams favors maintaining our departments, knowing that if you surrender to mob rule, you might as well give up any pretense of living in a free and just society. That pithy phrases alone do not make up a reform movement is evident in that once the defunding has taken place, there is no serious plan on how to protect and serve people.
Then we come to the economy, after all, we live in a world where thanks to COVID, we have a great task ahead of us to ensure North Carolina is once again on the move as the best economy in the southeastern United States. Jay Adams ensured that we had an ample rainy-day fund, large budget surpluses and that you, the citizens, tax burden was lower than it was before he entered office. His opponent favors increasing taxes when the times are tough, favors increasing taxes on businesses that are being throttled by a governor ruling almost as if by decree rather than within the confines of the Constitution of the State and certainly reversing some of the great strides made in areas like the State Retirement Fund.
Finally, I cannot speak too highly of Jay Adams commitment to Catawba County. During this crisis, there was brought into Catawba County, over $14 million thanks to legislation from Jay. He decided that his home county and his people were going to take the lead in fighting COVID-19, that takes devotion and service. He deserves the highest praise and the highest confidence from us, the humble citizens of Catawba County. From the stark contrasts we face, Jay Adams of the state House of Representatives 96th District deserves our votes.
Timothy Garrison
Conover NC
