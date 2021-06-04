Letter: Jan. 6 was an uprising but with no weapons, unlike the riots in some cities

With all due respect, Ms. Parsons, you voted for one or the other. The red and blue states are examples of extremes that are compared to each other every day. Look how differently they approach problems. Certainly there are progressives and libertarians in both, as well as people in between. But right now their ideas of governance seem very far apart. Writing about the differences is almost like seeing two ideas of the world.
I understand what you are saying about the Constitution. I also understand what many of our elected leaders think about it. Many of them express hatred for the people who signed it, and they think many of those freedoms go too far. They are very open about their contempt. Perhaps you have not heard some of their incendiary remarks but you might want to check it out. You are correct in that it was written by human beings whose ideas were often in conflict but they seemed clear about the idea of freedom and a decentralized federal government. It was and is a grand experiment. Are we going to fail?
We can both agree that people don't deserve to be in boxes. Yet, those in government, including our president and vice president, along with much of the news media are currently putting people in boxes every day. Men are difficult and aggressive. Women are smart and fair-minded. People of color are noble, while white people are privileged and don't deserve to do well. Immigrants are only looking for a better life. Such sentiments are not only insulting, they're simplistic. It is stereotyping to ascribe qualities based on color and sex, and it is surprising to see progressives doing it with such gusto. Even beyond that, they regularly label Trump supporters, conservatives, and libertarians as stupid, racist, and beneath contempt. They have yet to try to figure out why they voted the way they did and what they actually wanted. This is because they have no interest in understanding their actual concerns. No one at the top, Biden included, wants to bring people together. They have made their intentions clear, and their message is you can come along or be left behind. It's a new world and it belongs to us and will be run by us.
Safety nets are not taking away responsibility from the individual. Safety nets are merely to help an individual until they get in a more stable situation. While there are individuals, who because of mental or physical problems may need help all their lives, many people are impacted by medical bills or losing a job. Some are single parents and have problems balancing family and work. There doesn't have to be one solution but many. The government can certainly help — give extra funding to daycares, provide temporary financial help. Businesses also often step in and can perhaps be persuaded to do more. Grants, charities, scholarships. The problem often encountered in government solutions is government rules and bureaucratic stumbling blocks. We're not just talking about help, but yearly income, free college, free internet, free health care. The money comes from somewhere — in fact it comes directly from the people that are supposedly getting these benefits. Where does it end? Ever? Who does it go to? Are we picking and choosing based on racial or sexual profiling?
As to free markets, I have yet to see a hit to a single large corporation by Biden. They have tax lawyers who understand the best way to leverage any loss. In extreme situations, they can move to other, business-friendly countries. His proposed tax increase is going to directly impact small and local businesses who do their taxes differently and don't have a room full of tax lawyers. This means nothing to McDonald's but is a disaster for a local establishment. Biden knows this. Rich corporate owners know this. It's called taking care of friends and donors. The more local companies you lose, the less competition in the market. Look closely at the request for extra IRS employees. It's because the gig economy, which is mostly individuals, entrepreneurs, and people trying to add to their income exchange a lot of cash. Money is moving through the system and the government isn't getting their share. Instead of granting transparency involving government, they want transparency with every dime running through any platform. When they mention paying their fair share it is not the rich they're talking about.
Who is actually unable to handle the truth? How is it that when Trump won and tried to govern as promised, the left took it as an insult? Where was all this acceptance and compliance on the part of liberals? Did we not spend four years of obstruction and hysteria? Although Trump openly argued with politicians and reporters, I can't recall him treating liberal voters as anything other than a group he wanted to persuade to come to his side. He didn't call them nasty names, accuse them of clinging to guns and religion, or label by political parties. Tim Scott proposed a bipartisan police bill and it was DOA. No Republican, even one of color, is going to be heard.
Regarding the 6th, there was an uprising albeit with no weapons. We don't like any sort of violence, but then again warlords took over city streets and imposed their own laws, not just once but several times. In one case, they tried to trap police in a building and burn it down with them in it. This inspired a collective yawn among progressives and the media. Some officials praised it as a 'summer of love.' Do we tolerate some violence, all violence, violence that suits us?
We the people, are just that. People. We come from everywhere, and yes, we want to welcome those who desire a new start. They want a better life, with safety, security, and freedom to follow their dreams. Isn't that what most people want? The disagreement is how we get there. Do we want to empower people to live their best lives, or do we want to empower a faceless, massive, bureaucratic entity to tell them what their best lives should be? We are not just a collection of groups, we are a collection of individuals. Is that not a truth? Let's speak to that.