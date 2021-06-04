Letter: Jan. 6 was an uprising but with no weapons, unlike the riots in some cities

With all due respect, Ms. Parsons, you voted for one or the other. The red and blue states are examples of extremes that are compared to each other every day. Look how differently they approach problems. Certainly there are progressives and libertarians in both, as well as people in between. But right now their ideas of governance seem very far apart. Writing about the differences is almost like seeing two ideas of the world.

I understand what you are saying about the Constitution. I also understand what many of our elected leaders think about it. Many of them express hatred for the people who signed it, and they think many of those freedoms go too far. They are very open about their contempt. Perhaps you have not heard some of their incendiary remarks but you might want to check it out. You are correct in that it was written by human beings whose ideas were often in conflict but they seemed clear about the idea of freedom and a decentralized federal government. It was and is a grand experiment. Are we going to fail?