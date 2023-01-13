Letter: Jan. 3 edition filled me with pride

On the morning of Jan. 3, I was filled with so much pride in the people of this community as I read the HDR.

There was Richard Greathouse, a former paid Habitat Repair manager with more than 30 years of service to Catawba Valley Habitat for Humanity, now serving as a volunteer helping to repair much needed work on a couple’s house in what could have been his own leisure time.

Editor Eric Millsaps showed us what gratitude is with his appreciation of such a simple thing as a chocolate cake but behind that was an even deeper gratitude of kind words expressed by another human being that will stay with him perhaps forever.

Aaron Kohrs who is described by Eric Millsaps as "an earnest person who endeavors to see the good in people even in an all-too-cynical world." Though Aaron now lives in the Washington, D.C. area he still remembers where he came from and is loyal to this small community.

Capt. Brad Browning reflects on his career of 30 years of EMS service and speaks of opportunities we have to make a difference “You have an opportunity to show people that you care about them, to show people that somebody cares about them."

We do not all have the same experiences or opportunities or means to serve as these but let us all learn from and appreciate those who do.

Communities all across our country are just like ours and are just as proud as we are of our own Catawba Valley and America is blessed. As much as I appreciate our government and complain and disagree with some decisions, I also realize what a hard job it is to please a whole nation of people.

Whatever our political choice, and that makes us a democratic country, we must remember that it is “we the people” in our communities is what “makes America great!"

Thank you HDR!

Nancy Bumgarner

Conover