Letter: It's time to clean up our roadsides

What a mess! The deplorable condition of the roadsides of Catawba and Alexander counties are a mess, and getting worse. No matter where you go, trash litters the once pristine landscape, and it's impossible to ignore. Whether caused by trash trucks going to the convenience centers, or careless/intentional conduct by motorists, it is an epidemic which erodes the beauty and enjoyment of our roads.

If the counties have no means of performing clean-up operations, I would like to get involved in a grass roots effort to pick-up trash. There are probably many other volunteers who would like to become involved, but government participation would be helpful. Some suggestions of assistance are providing high visibility vests, gloves, clean-up tools, trash bags, and arranging a method of disposing of waste. I recommend prompt action on this.

I look forward to your cooperation and comments.

Charles Finkel

Taylorsville