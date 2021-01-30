Letter: It's time for term limits, end to intolerance

I absolutely love my country – even the ugly things in our past that we have learned from, and hopefully changed. But I am totally disgusted with a large number of my countrymen.
Growing up in North Carolina I heard a lot of wise opinions, such as: A fools name is like his face, it’s always seen in a public place. I credit that – rightly or wrongly – to Abraham Lincoln, in response to his public critics.
We had strict societal rules and we had respect for everyone. You could hear this is popular sayings of the day: “I disagree with what you say, but I defend your right to say it.” Or, “Live and let live.” I first voted in the 1970 mid-term elections, and the contentious issue of the day was the Vietnam War. There were deep divisions over America’s involvement in this war, but I do not recall there being any signs of visceral hatred toward fellow Americans; it was just a difference of opinion. There was no attempt to ‘cancel’ someone because of a differing opinion.
Today it is so very different. America is divided into two diametrically opposed camps, and it has become a matter of intolerance. It has become so very personal, and there is visceral hatred toward any fellow citizen that dares to have a differing opinion. The Republicans are all considered to be racists, and the Democrats are all considered to be socialists. Anyone that believes this is true for more than a small percentage in either party is an outright fool. And the name calling, even by some of our highest elected officials, is 100% unacceptable. But yet, these are the headlines that are dividing our Country.
I watch this visceral hatred with disgust as our Social Security System is going bankrupt, and both parties are acutely aware of this fact. Yet, they can not even come together to solve this common problem. In today's Cancel Culture, where it is dangerous to have a differing opinion, I do not see a positive path for America’s future. I used to look up to our elected officials, but today I want to CANCEL the very idea of career politicians.
Let us finally have term limits, zero career politicians! I beseech all Americans to stand up and be better than this. God help us, and God bless America.
Tom Allen
Hickory NC