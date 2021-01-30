Letter: It's time for term limits, end to intolerance

I absolutely love my country – even the ugly things in our past that we have learned from, and hopefully changed. But I am totally disgusted with a large number of my countrymen.

Growing up in North Carolina I heard a lot of wise opinions, such as: A fools name is like his face, it’s always seen in a public place. I credit that – rightly or wrongly – to Abraham Lincoln, in response to his public critics.

We had strict societal rules and we had respect for everyone. You could hear this is popular sayings of the day: “I disagree with what you say, but I defend your right to say it.” Or, “Live and let live.” I first voted in the 1970 mid-term elections, and the contentious issue of the day was the Vietnam War. There were deep divisions over America’s involvement in this war, but I do not recall there being any signs of visceral hatred toward fellow Americans; it was just a difference of opinion. There was no attempt to ‘cancel’ someone because of a differing opinion.