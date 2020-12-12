Letter: It's time for local officials to take action

COVID-19 cases in Catawba County have spiked tremendously, making us the fourth worst county in North Carolina in terms of cases. You would think with how bad the virus is here that our local representatives and councilmen would be doing something, right?
Nope. Our representatives have been silent. I, an 18-year-old high school student, am calling for them to do something. They cannot continue to stay silent while our hospitalization rates continue to grow. I cannot imagine how our healthcare workers feel.
As if things are not already bad, students at Hickory Public Schools are being forced to take exams in person, even if they are fully remote. This promotes such a risk hazard for students and their families. If we were not able to take exams back in May when cases were below 30 daily, why are we able to take them now in person with our recent count being 201?
I am calling for Jay Adams, our city officials, and the health department to step up and do something. It shouldn’t take me, nor any citizen, demanding action for them to finally step up. The fact that our hospitalization rates continue to rise should be enough. The death count reaching over 100 should be enough.
So Jay and the rest of our officials, our county is depending on you to fix things. We cannot continue to act as if your silence is acceptable. Your silence truly shows that the well-being of your constituents is merely nothing to you. These cases, these deaths, are not just numbers. They are actual members of our community.
I am a high school senior. I have already lost so much. A real graduation or senior prom simply is not a possibility if these trends continue. It goes so much further than me, one of your students. Think of your healthcare workers who are relentlessly working to save lives. Think of your small business owners who are struggling to stay open. Think of your community, dozens of which have suffered the preventable loss of a loved one. I am urging you to do something, not soon but now.
Maryn Larsen
Hickory, NC
