Letter: It's time for local officials to take action

COVID-19 cases in Catawba County have spiked tremendously, making us the fourth worst county in North Carolina in terms of cases. You would think with how bad the virus is here that our local representatives and councilmen would be doing something, right?

Nope. Our representatives have been silent. I, an 18-year-old high school student, am calling for them to do something. They cannot continue to stay silent while our hospitalization rates continue to grow. I cannot imagine how our healthcare workers feel.

As if things are not already bad, students at Hickory Public Schools are being forced to take exams in person, even if they are fully remote. This promotes such a risk hazard for students and their families. If we were not able to take exams back in May when cases were below 30 daily, why are we able to take them now in person with our recent count being 201?

I am calling for Jay Adams, our city officials, and the health department to step up and do something. It shouldn’t take me, nor any citizen, demanding action for them to finally step up. The fact that our hospitalization rates continue to rise should be enough. The death count reaching over 100 should be enough.