A recent opinion article by Cami Hepler was an important message to all of us. It has become scary to drive on our streets and highways today. There appears to be a widespread disregard for the regulations, laws, and common sense of safe and courteous driving.

To paraphrase Sir Robert Peel, founder of the British police in 1829, the police are the people and the people are the police. It is felt that he meant that it is the responsibility of the public to obey the law and preserve public safety. The police are too small in number to be responsible for making you and I do what we are supposed to do. The public cannot continue this irresponsible approach to our driving. Otherwise, we will have unaffordable insurance and continue to see our streets unsafe for motorists and pedestrians.