Letter: It's sad that money was the deciding factor

While I found the Jan. 14 HDR Opinion commentary by Larry Clark interesting, the two paragraphs about tobacco and pollution jumped out at me because they seemed to be an effort to excuse the failure of media to address tobacco and pollution issues until those issues became unavoidable.

Tobacco has been addressed relatively well, finally, in our country, albeit not in the rest of the world. You explain well why it took so long …… it was all about money! That is undoubtedly the same reason the pollution issue has not been addressed until relatively recently …… money, i.e. vested interests. It is sad that “only when economic implications became part of the debate and public-private cost-sharing ideas to assuage potential business losses were proposed” did our country’s leadership decide that perhaps we should address the health and personal interests of the populace, not just the interests in our businesses.