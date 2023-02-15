Back in 1960, Elvis Presley’s top song was, "It’s Now or Never," which exemplifies what Christians must do right now! A quote from The Washington Post, Feb. 3, 2023: “In the months after the fall of Roe v. Wade, North Carolina experienced the largest spike in abortions of any state — its numbers fueled by a relatively permissive law and a Democratic governor promising to block the Republican-led legislature from enacting anti-abortion measures.”

Why is North Carolina leading the way, making national news by killing off our babies? Aren’t we a Bible-thumping state? Don’t we have churches on every corner? Yet, we have dishonored our Father in Heaven who gave life to every murdered baby, by allowing our state to have the largest spike in abortions of any state in the nation!

How did we do this? By voting politicians into office who do not respect all human life. In fact, The Washington Post blames our Democratic politicians, including our governor. The tiny voice that cries out from a mother's womb, is calling Christians, you and I, to do the will of God by protecting the vulnerable from the evils of abortion, the culture of death.

God had a plan for every little human life that was callously and viciously thrown away! We can’t sit back and think that someone else will do it. Now is the time for all of us to take action! Now is the time to contact your local representatives and tell them to vote, No, when the right to have an abortion bill is presented.

My prayer is that North Carolina will never have abortion clinics. Tiny steps are good. Scaling abortions down to a heartbeat law of six weeks is a start. We must have compassion on the poor little soul who is inflicted with inhuman pain and suffering by being torn apart, limb by limb.

In time, with a change of politicians, North Carolina may eventually, love, honor and respect all human life from fertilization to natural death.

A quote from a local church bulletin, “You can find your N.C. legislators by visiting ncleg.gov/FindYourLegislators. Please write a brief, personal message asking your representatives to pass the broadest possible protections for the unborn and to expand support for pregnant and parenting mothers.”

Every church should get on this bandwagon because it is now or never! Together we can do this.

Bobby (Barbara) Speers

Hickory