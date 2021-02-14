Letter: It's my turn to cancel

In response to D.G. Martin column: When Do We Change a Name?

“In America, the slave trade was dominated by the northern maritime industry. Rhode Island alone was responsible for half of all U.S. slave voyages. James DeWolf and his family may have been the biggest slave traders in U.S. history, but there were many others involved. For example, members of the Brown family of Providence, some of whom were prominent in the slave trade, gave substantial gifts to Rhode Island College, which was later renamed Brown University.” (http://www.tracingcenter.org/resources/background/northern-involvement-in-the-slave-trade/)

“In the 1790s and early 1800s, DeWolf and his brothers virtually built the economy of Bristol, Rhode Island: many of the buildings they funded still stand, and the stained-glass windows at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church bear DeWolf names to this day.” (https://www.tracingcenter.org/resources/background/james-dewolf/)

Let’s cancel Bristol, Rhode Island as well as the entire state. Let’s cancel the DeWolf family and the Brown family. Let’s cancel Brown University and St. Michael’s Church.