Letter: It's my turn to cancel

In response to D.G. Martin column: When Do We Change a Name?
“In America, the slave trade was dominated by the northern maritime industry. Rhode Island alone was responsible for half of all U.S. slave voyages. James DeWolf and his family may have been the biggest slave traders in U.S. history, but there were many others involved. For example, members of the Brown family of Providence, some of whom were prominent in the slave trade, gave substantial gifts to Rhode Island College, which was later renamed Brown University.” (http://www.tracingcenter.org/resources/background/northern-involvement-in-the-slave-trade/)
“In the 1790s and early 1800s, DeWolf and his brothers virtually built the economy of Bristol, Rhode Island: many of the buildings they funded still stand, and the stained-glass windows at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church bear DeWolf names to this day.” (https://www.tracingcenter.org/resources/background/james-dewolf/)
Let’s cancel Bristol, Rhode Island as well as the entire state. Let’s cancel the DeWolf family and the Brown family. Let’s cancel Brown University and St. Michael’s Church.
When Rhode Island became a state it was named the ‘State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations.’ I would recommend that we cancel the entire state but .... in November 2020 the citizens approved an amendment to the state constitution, renaming itself the ‘State of Rhode Island.’ This change took effect when the results were certified on Nov. 30, 2020. The good citizens of Rhode Island canceled themselves!
We all learned the name Philadelphia comes from the Greek language meaning “City of Brotherly Love.” That’s mostly true. What we didn’t learn is the long, fascinating history behind the name. As it turns out, the name Philadelphia ultimately comes from a nickname given to an ancient Greek ruler of Egypt who gained notoriety for marrying his own full sister. The term “brotherly love” originally referred to incest.” OH, MY! Philadelphia must be canceled! Therefore, the names of the City’s sports teams must also be canceled. ( https://boards.straightdope.com/t/philadelphia-named-for-an-incestuous-relationship/27824)
Tom Allen
Hickory