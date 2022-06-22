Letter: It's gone on far too long and we won't be silent anymore

On June 18, I had the privilege of joining over 150,000 others on the streets of our nation’s capitol for the Mass Poor People’s & Low-Wage Worker’s Assembly. Led by Rev. William Barber II and Rev. Liz Theoharis from North Carolina, we rode buses through the night from all over the country to march and protest the moral injustice of 140 million impoverished and low-wage human beings barely making ends meet in the richest country in the world.

We were of many faiths, ethnicities, and walks of life, but we stood together to raise our voices for justice and hear from civil rights champions, community organizers, and faith leaders, including Bernice King (daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr.) and Cornel West.

More importantly we heard from ordinary Americans, including students, parents, immigrants, veterans, farmers, factory workers, indigenous families, and violence survivors who had experienced firsthand the evils of discrimination, poverty, violence, and ecological devastation wrought by greed and indifference. I would encourage anyone who cares about the lives of their fellow human beings to find these stories online and listen.

Standing with a diverse but united and peaceful crowd spilling over Washington D.C., I could sense the spirit of the civil and human rights leaders who had gone before us. As a common mantra of the movement says, “Someone’s been hurting our people, and it’s gone on far too long, and we won’t be silent anymore.”

Josh Nixon

Hickory