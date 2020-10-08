Letter: It is time to recover America's soul

A few weeks ago, my close friend and candidate for Insurance Commissioner, Wayne Goodwin, lost his wife after an 11-year battle with cancer.

Shortly after her passing, Wayne received a phone call from former Vice President Joe Biden who expressed his condolences.

In the midst of a presidential election campaign, with all the stresses and time-devouring activities a campaign inevitably requires, Joe Biden took time out of his incredibly hectic day to console a fellow American as he struggled with the death of the “love of his life.” What’s more, this isn’t something Joe Biden does just for fellow politicians; he apparently has done and continues to do this for many people he has met in various circumstances, but especially people whose lives, like his, have been cruelly touched by cancer and for youngsters struggling as he did with stuttering.

This is just who Joe Biden is. He is a man “well acquainted with grief,” a man whose personal empathy and generous compassion are at the very core of his being. Joe Biden’s not a perfect man, but he is a decent man, a caring man, and a man of character. He is a man who can identify with the problems and difficulties Americans are going through in these uncertain times.