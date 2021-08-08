Letter: It is sad high school bands are not part of Soldiers Reunion parade

Since Catawba County was founded in 1842, thousands of soldiers from our county have worn the uniform and served. During peace times and during wars, soldiers left our county not knowing if they would ever return and many of them did not as they paid the ultimate sacrifice. We admire those brave soldiers that left their families behind whether they served stateside or abroad.

For over 130 years, we here in Catawba County have honored all those soldiers with Soldier’s Reunion day/week. This is our time to show our respect for the sacrifices that have been made over the years and honor all soldiers, past and present, both from our county as well as all American soldiers from across the country. (The Soldiers Reunion celebration is the longest running patriotic celebration in America not based on a holiday as this tradition began in Newton on July 4, 1889.)

It is sad that our Catawba County high school bands no longer participate in the parade, as people loved seeing our local bands march and play. Also, this could serve as a great history lesson to the students as to what the parade and week is truly all about.

Jeff Lominac

Conover

PS: As a graduate of Newton-Conover High School, I must say that I’m proud to see that the Red Devil Marching Band still participates in this parade.