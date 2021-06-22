Letter: Is your COVID-19 information an opinion or a fact?

Opinions can be enlightening, and I appreciate others’ thoughts for consideration, especially if they enrich life in some way or humor me. However, opinions can also be harmful, such as the one an acquaintance tried to convince me of in spring of last year. She told me that masks do not protect us from SARS-CoV-2 and wearing one is a personal choice. I appreciate freedom as much as the next person, but over the past year I never thought I had the right to endanger someone else’s well-being by not wearing a mask in public. After all, it is a fact that masks reduce or eliminate viral transmission. Too, I felt it was my civic duty to protect not only myself but also the community at large by wearing a mask when I was in the public sphere, because I strongly believe that, as a member of our society, with every right I enjoy, I also have a duty to fulfill.