Letter: Is your COVID-19 information an opinion or a fact?

Opinions matter. We all have them, we have a right to our own, and most of us defend them as valid, because it is what we believe.
During a recent virtual enrichment class, my grandson’s kindergarten teacher asked, “What is the difference between an opinion and a fact?” I was surprised about the heavy topic at this young age and perceived it a bit of a challenge for the teacher to teach. Surprisingly, the bright students comprehended quickly that an opinion is a view or judgment someone forms and is usually based on what someone likes, and a fact is something that can be researched and proven.
As I listened to the teacher guide the 5-year-olds through the process of differentiating between examples of opinions and facts, I couldn’t help but think of the copious adults of all ages, who are confusing opinions as facts. Like back in October, when someone told me that COVID-19 would disappear after the election on November 3. I would have welcomed that opinion as a fact as much as any global citizen, but I had to point out that no matter the outcome of the U.S. election, COVID-19 would not disappear overnight, because a virus has no political affiliation, does not discriminate, and knows no borders. And this one had spread all over the planet.
A little over a year ago, another person told me that COVID-19 is like the flu. I wish that had been a fact, too. In the meantime, we have learned how much deadlier COVID-19 is. It has killed more Americans in one year than influenza has over the past decade, and although case numbers are finally dropping due to vaccinations, recent variations have become more infectious and remained virulent.
Opinions can be enlightening, and I appreciate others’ thoughts for consideration, especially if they enrich life in some way or humor me. However, opinions can also be harmful, such as the one an acquaintance tried to convince me of in spring of last year. She told me that masks do not protect us from SARS-CoV-2 and wearing one is a personal choice. I appreciate freedom as much as the next person, but over the past year I never thought I had the right to endanger someone else’s well-being by not wearing a mask in public. After all, it is a fact that masks reduce or eliminate viral transmission. Too, I felt it was my civic duty to protect not only myself but also the community at large by wearing a mask when I was in the public sphere, because I strongly believe that, as a member of our society, with every right I enjoy, I also have a duty to fulfill.
And since I was not born with clothing, and I don’t live in a nudist colony, getting dressed is also on my have-to-do list after I get up every morning like buckling the seat belt when I get ready to drive my car. In light of all the things we have to do for the sake of safety, putting on a mask when entering public areas has really not been difficult, time-consuming, or costly. I have just missed wearing lipstick and learned that chewing gum while wearing a mask is a bit of a challenge.
Sigrid Hice
Hickory