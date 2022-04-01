Letter: Is Trump a tough guy or useful idiot?

I read where 62% of people in the U.S. believe that Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump were still president. That this many of our citizens cannot see through the former president’s sham tough guy act is appalling.

To believe this, you have to ignore Trump acting like a school child with a crush every time he encountered Putin. You have to ignore that Trump believed and repeated Putin’s claim that tiny Montenegro would initiate a war and drag the U.S. into it because of NATO, which Trump apparently didn’t even know is a strictly defensive alliance.

Because Trump ordered his translator to tear up the notes of his meeting with Putin, we will never know what went on in that confab, but it is reasonable to conclude Trump wasn’t acting in our interests.

Then there is Trump’s reaction when Putin invaded Ukraine. A “genius” move said Trump.

Tough guy? Sounds more like a sycophant to me. Or, from Putin's perspective, a useful idiot.

William Appel

Raleigh