Letter: Is trash along road a reflection of our emotional well-being?

There's an old saying that urges, "Be careful what you do the first day of the year because you'll find yourself doing it all year long." I took a part of the afternoon of New Year's Day to do what I've been doing for the past six or seven years. I picked up litter along Cloninger Mill Road between Hwy. 127 and Sandy Ridge Road. Four hours, lots of steps led to two 42-gallon garbage bags mostly full accompanied by assorted debris and approximately 60 aluminum cans or bottles.

The sad part of those numbers is that I had done the same thing about six weeks earlier. Our roadsides are trashed with what seems like an increasing amount of litter and debris.

As I drive around, I see the problem isn't limited to Cloninger Mill Road or Hickory or Catawba County. I frequently travel to Wilkes County to see family, and the roadsides in Alexander and Wilkes County are strewn with an equal amount of trash, possibly more in some cases. I frequently see what I suppose to be bags of household waste tossed out on the side of the road. There are other much less pleasant finds when one cleans up the roadside of a section of highway — vapes, soiled diapers, articles of clothing and used prophylactics.

