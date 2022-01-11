Letter: Is trash along road a reflection of our emotional well-being?

There's an old saying that urges, "Be careful what you do the first day of the year because you'll find yourself doing it all year long." I took a part of the afternoon of New Year's Day to do what I've been doing for the past six or seven years. I picked up litter along Cloninger Mill Road between Hwy. 127 and Sandy Ridge Road. Four hours, lots of steps led to two 42-gallon garbage bags mostly full accompanied by assorted debris and approximately 60 aluminum cans or bottles.
The sad part of those numbers is that I had done the same thing about six weeks earlier. Our roadsides are trashed with what seems like an increasing amount of litter and debris.
As I drive around, I see the problem isn't limited to Cloninger Mill Road or Hickory or Catawba County. I frequently travel to Wilkes County to see family, and the roadsides in Alexander and Wilkes County are strewn with an equal amount of trash, possibly more in some cases. I frequently see what I suppose to be bags of household waste tossed out on the side of the road. There are other much less pleasant finds when one cleans up the roadside of a section of highway — vapes, soiled diapers, articles of clothing and used prophylactics.
In my musings while walking along the highway, grabbing this piece of trash or crushing that aluminum can for recycling, I find myself wondering if the condition of our roadsides is merely a reflection of the state of our emotional well-being as a society. There's a well-known piece of wisdom from the recovery community that states, "If there's a mess around you, there's usually a mess within you." In other words, one's surroundings reflect the condition of their spirit, soul, and emotional being.
"The best criticism of the bad is the practice of the better." (Richard Rohr)
If you'd like to be a part of cleaning up our roadsides, you can join the Catawba Cleanup Crew via Facebook or reach out to me at tbyrd_65@hotmail.com
Todd Byrd
Hickory