Letter: Is this the best we can do?

Can someone please explain or defend the brand new paving sections completed on Startown Road from Hwy. 70 in Hickory leading to Trivium Industrial Park? Someone needs to be accountable for the unacceptable quality of those projects. The county is trying to entice multi-million dollar businesses to the industrial park and it looks as though these projects were done by a team of rank amateurs. What multi-million business owner would be proud to bring its clients and investors into that facility driving down Startown Road?

Additionally it is not just the area in front of the industrial park. Startown Road leading from Catawba Valley Blvd. to the intersection of Startown Road, Robinwood Road, and the new Sweetwater Extension is so bad — it’s like riding on a rollercoaster! There are bumps, heaves, seams, ridges, and jagged edges. When the roads are wet or slick —it’s dangerous!

Who signed off on this when it was completed? Does the county have power to make the state’s contractors come back and do this job properly? After a few hard winters, these paving jobs will completely deteriorate.