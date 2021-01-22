Letter: Is this the best we can do?

Can someone please explain or defend the brand new paving sections completed on Startown Road from Hwy. 70 in Hickory leading to Trivium Industrial Park? Someone needs to be accountable for the unacceptable quality of those projects. The county is trying to entice multi-million dollar businesses to the industrial park and it looks as though these projects were done by a team of rank amateurs. What multi-million business owner would be proud to bring its clients and investors into that facility driving down Startown Road?
Additionally it is not just the area in front of the industrial park. Startown Road leading from Catawba Valley Blvd. to the intersection of Startown Road, Robinwood Road, and the new Sweetwater Extension is so bad — it’s like riding on a rollercoaster! There are bumps, heaves, seams, ridges, and jagged edges. When the roads are wet or slick —it’s dangerous!
Who signed off on this when it was completed? Does the county have power to make the state’s contractors come back and do this job properly? After a few hard winters, these paving jobs will completely deteriorate.
Let’s say for the sake of conversation that this is not a completed project, there is no reason why in the interim to completion it should be left in such poor condition. The final paving quality is only as good as the base — which is why normally — they are meticulously prepared. It clearly wasn’t done to any acceptable level of standards on these projects. The Sweetwater intersection was a mess for what felt like a year or more, months went by without a single construction vehicle on site, then was hastily paved without proper preparation.
The Trivium entrance was also a disaster for an extended period of time. That project should have been completed in short order, yet after the initial push, the entrance looked like an abandoned industrial park with construction safety barrels, un-mowed grass, and piles of dirt long after the crews left.
Everyone was so concerned with the big picture, the smaller details which have a huge impact were completely overlooked. The City of Hickory and Catawba County need to unite and demand that the state hold its contractors accountable for the quality of their work.
Craig Hopkins
Newton NC