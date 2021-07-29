Letter: Is the government just an enabler to many folks?

Have you ever thought about how the government is spending our money? Have you ever read or studied the bill for infrastructure or any bill for that matter? Do you watch your choice of news and let them tell you what they want you to believe and then you go with it?
Have you ever thought about how most every dollar that passes from one person/company to the next is taxed and how much money $1 generates in a day much less a year? What about all those big companies you say get by without paying taxes and yet the government put those loopholes in place. At the same time do you know how much money those companies pay in payroll taxes to the government? Do you know that the federal government is the largest employer in the United State but yet they don't generate any income?
Have you thought about how we are forced to pay Social Security in every paycheck and employers has to match it but we get very little return from it so therefore we have to have an additional retirement to survive? Have they not been good investors of our money that millions of people have paid in continually? There were a lot of senior citizens who died from COVID so therefore the government retains their money already paid in? Hmmmm.
Have you wondered why you hear Medicare is free but Medicare has never been free? Do we have a choice on how much we should pay in taxes or does the government just dictate and tell us they know better how to spend our money while we work at least five months out of the year to pay our taxes? Have you ever thought about all the bad choices people make and yes we, the responsible ones, get to pay for their bad choices in the name of compassion and entitlements? Have you ever thought about how many charities, churches, organizations, etc. along with the federal, state, and local governments that keep helping the same people dodge responsibility? Is the government just an enabler to many folks?
Have you ever thought about responsible people who have to work and budget their money and yet the government does not have to? In terms of climate change, have you ever thought about who made the rules that you can build high rise after high rise, apartments, businesses, etc. in a small square footage of land with smog, trash, etc. and yet ask the people to pay in the name of "climate change?"
Have you ever wondered why U.S. citizens get blamed and have to pay for everything that was approved by the government? I know as a responsible citizen the government has a certain role and responsibility of "we the people" but where does it end? With the government it will never be enough until they take everything we worked for from us and then feed us the crumbs. That's our government hard at work at our expense! When are we going to say "enough is enough?"
Wake up....it is the middle class they are after.
Sandra Bolick
Conover