Letter: Is raid on Trump's Florida home tied to elections?

If FBI agents went to Mar-a-Lago just to retrieve documents, as we are told, why were they carrying automatic weapons?

There is a question about the word “raid.” I found a dictionary definition of the word. “A sudden assault or attack, as upon something to be seized or suppressed.” That is quite expressive. It explains what happened at Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago.

Why did the agents need assault rifles? Why did they not just ask for the information they sought? The FBI broke into the former president’s house. What is happening in our country? I am perplexed by this highly irregular action taken against Trump. This is a historic event in American history. This is more indicative of a banana republic than a free Democratic Republic.

I believe this entire action has to do with January 6, 2022 midterms, and the 2024 general election. The Washington bureaucracy doesn’t want Trump to run for president again. The “permanent” government machine has pursued Trump for six years. False Russian collusion and two Pelosi orchestrated impeachments have fostered mistrust. Who can we trust? I believe this raid is a “pre-election impeachment.” The political left wants to impeach Donald Trump in case he plans to run for president again. That is quite an interesting strategy. Since he is now a private citizen, this would be the first impeachment of a civilian. Fascinating!

The White House claims it had no foreknowledge of this raid. The POTUS has a Constitutional responsibility to “take care that the laws be faithfully executed.” (Article II, Section 3). The DOJ is part of the executive branch. If the White House knew, but denied it, that speaks volumes about their honesty. No matter how this is stated, it is abysmal. The FBI and DOJ tried Russian collusion and failed. What are they working on now? I wonder when, or if, we will get the truth.

This is the same administration that tells us every day the southern border is secured and not open. That is not true.

Mike Zimmerman

Conover