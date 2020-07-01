Letter: “Is it enforceable?” misses the point!

If your family care or primary care physician asks you to begin taking blood pressure medication to lower your risk of stroke or severe heart disease, do you first call the sheriff and ask “are my doctor’s orders enforceable?" If a cusp breaks off of one of your molars and your dentist tells you a crown is needed to avoid losing the tooth or later having a root canal, do you call the Hickory police department and ask “is my dentist’s request enforceable?" If you go for an eye check-up and your ophthalmologist gives you eye drops to prevent losing your vision to glaucoma do you ignore the doctor’s advice because it’s not enforceable and risk losing your sight?
Your doctor’s requests are NOT a politically motivated hoax. Your physicians, dentist, ophthalmologist and other medical care providers are trying their best to keep you healthy and enjoying quality of life. So are our physicians and personnel in the NC Department of Health and Human Services in Raleigh. Wearing a mask in public is one of the precautions your NC Department of Health and Human Services doctors have prescribed to keep you and your family healthy!
When you refuse to wear a mask in public you’re taking chances with the health of everyone you come in contact with, especially if they are elderly or have any underlying medical conditions. While you may be lucky and not get sick from the virus, you could pass the virus on to the people you are in contact with. Do you really want to risk becoming personally responsible for the death of your parent, or grandparent, or aunt, or uncle, spouse or other family member(s)? Are you really willing to take that risk just because wearing a mask is a little uncomfortable and isn’t “enforceable?"
If you’re still defiantly refusing to wear a mask, I challenge you to ask your family doctor or primary care physician, your dentist, your ophthalmologist or any medical specialist currently involved in your health care and that you personally know and trust. Ask them if you should be wearing a mask to protect your health and the health of your family!
Fred R. McKinney
Hickory NC
