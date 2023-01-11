Letter: Is his passport issued by China?

I nearly had a heart attack.

Mr. Straley says we should bow to bullies and dictators, such as Putin (a mass murderer of innocents). Does he have an American citizenship or a Soviet citizenship? Or is his passport issued by China?

Don't complain if no one comes to our aid if Putin starts bombing innocent American men, women and children. Do unto others as you want done to you and for you.

To do otherwise is to bow to evil, power and cruelty.

God help this nation. We're done if this is the kind of cowards that inhabit this land.

J. Smith

Hickory