Letter: Is God punishing us for turning away from him?

First of all, I’m not a college graduate, professor or scientist. I am just simple me trying to make sense of some of our elected officials. Let me say I'm fully vaccinated of my own choosing not by force. I understand the theory of wanting people to get vaccinated but I feel bribery and force is wrong. If some of you feel that it's not a personal choice then consider this.

I try to have respect for the office of the President regardless of who occupies the office. I hear our POTUS, Harris, good old Bernie, Roy and others constantly saying follow the science, it saves lives. No I'm not against the shot. To me this relates to something else. Some won't like the content but as a Christian I feel the need to share my view of current events.

I hear and read where women are so upset about the rulings in some states about new abortion laws, saying it's our bodies and it's our choice to choose what is best for me. Do you see the resemblance? I feel sure some who criticize the non-vaccinated are the same ones screaming about the new laws. Our Democrat administration is 100% for abortion rights. The difference is adults can say yes or no regarding the vaccine. The unborn has no say. This administration says follow the science, get vaccinated, save lives! Meanwhile supporting the murder of unborn babies who cannot say yes or no for themselves.