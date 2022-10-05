Letter: IRS is not coming after middle-class taxpayers

The IRS staff levels are down 17% from where they were in 2010. They only answered 11% of phone calls in 2021. They are behind in processing returns. They are projected to lose 50,000 of their-80,000 employees over the next five years due to retirements and normal turnover.

There is an estimated $600 billion between what taxpayers owe and what has been collected. Not all the 89,000 to be hired over the next 10 years will be agents but technology specialists and support staff. They will not be carrying firearms or coming after the middle class. There is a criminal division of the IRS with a few thousand employees that might carry firearms. In the U.S. there are some 600-plus billionaires before we get to the middle class. Sandwiched between them and the middle class are millions of millionaires and businesses.

Audit rates which have declined over the last 10 years will not change for people making less than $400,000 per year. Most middle-income taxpayers work for employers who are required to withhold taxes from their paychecks and probably take the standard deduction. If you don’t cheat or make errors or push the envelope on deductions, you will have little to fear from the IRS.

There was a recent letter to the editor making the case that gun toting IRS agents were coming after the middle-class taxpayer. I have seen the same being pushed in campaign ads targeting Cheri Beasley, on social media, from Kevin McCarthy and conservative talking heads. These claims are ridiculous on their face. Politically why would Democrats target a voting block as large as the middle class? This is one of many examples of why campaign ads, social media posts, and words from entertainers posing as news anchors should be taken with a grain of salt and fact checked.

David Turman

Hickory