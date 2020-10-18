 Skip to main content
Letter: In crazy 2020, proof of kindness exists
As crazy as 2020 has been for everyone there are still good things that happen . I pulled up to the Bojangles in Conover window to pay for my order and the cashier informed me that the gentleman in front of me had paid for my order. I would like to thank him through this letter and let him know that I sincerely appreciated the kindness and the next time I’m at the window to pay I will “Pay it Forward" to the person behind me. Once again, thanks and God bless.

Dennis Winebarger

Conover NC

