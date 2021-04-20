Letter: Immigrants essential to workforce, our communities

Immigrants are a vital part of our essential workforce, the care infrastructure, our communities, and our families. Nearly 23 million immigrants have been putting their lives on the line in essential roles that keep our children and families healthy, and keep our child care, health care system, long term care, food supply chain, and our economy running. Since the start of the pandemic, the decline in mothers’ labor force participation has been nearly double that of fathers’ and one out of four women who reported becoming unemployed during the pandemic said it was because of a lack of child care — twice the rate among men.

The U.S. child care industry has long relied on Black, Asian, and Latina women, including immigrants, with women of color making up 40% of its workforce.

With mothers stepping out of the labor force at a higher rate than fathers, it’s clear that to support their return to the workforce we must invest in child care, elder care, and the whole care infrastructure. Providing immigrant essential workers, Dreamers, and TPS holders a pathway to citizenship in the upcoming economic recovery package is an important step toward rebuilding our nation’s economy and, especially, our care infrastructure. This improved care infrastructure will create good jobs, boost economic recovery, and provide security for millions of American families and caregivers.