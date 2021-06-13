Letter: I'm repulsed by false social justice

No one denies U.S. slavery existed until the late 1860s. It was hideous, however, it existed in every land in the history of the world. The Barbary and white slave trade exceeded the Trans-Atlantic slave trade. White men, Quakers in England, stopped slavery. White men fought an American civil war to end it. The great debate of slavery versus states' rights is easy: both are right. The Civil War was over states' rights, unfortunately the right was slavery. Don't ignore the fact that most Southerners had no slaves. I look forward to the revelation of the owners of the slave trade, ships, auctions, and plantations, but no one in academia will have that courage; it's easier to demonize innocent people who have no voice. It's quite telling that slavery existed everywhere, yet only white-originated countries are demonized.
Since the 1960s' civil rights movement, trillions in reparations have been paid in forms of welfare. After the 1970s and the Black Panthers, Black is Beautiful and Black Power movements, I thought we were past the divisive hateful treatment of people who have subjugated their own welfare for the betterment of another race. I never thought black wasn't beautiful. I grew up listening to Diana Ross and Marvin Gaye. Race riots were on daytime news, but evening was filled with television shows such as, "Good Times," "The Jeffersons" and "Sanford And Son." Which came first? The Osmonds or The Jackson 5? Nobody remembers because nobody cares; we loved them all.
As a Democrat, I'm repulsed by the false social justice. These ideas removed fathers from homes in exchange for government dependency ruining generations of children without fathers' guidance and discipline. This isn't just politics, it's a lack of humanity within the social justice. God forbid you are poor and white. Who created Dylan Roof? Imagine no hope, job, support, education, or community, living in squalor and being told you have privilege. That evil was created when we allow Marxism without concern for Black welfare to decimate a country that had begun to heal its sins.
In all my years, I've never met a white supremacist. But I've seen a growing chorus of wealthy elitists living behind armed security creating vile hatred for citizens who are doing nothing but working every day. No one in social justice looks behind the curtain or paycheck they receive for destroying the country and common people they choose to demonize. Ain't that a shame.
Lori Shook
Hickory