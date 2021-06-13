Letter: I'm repulsed by false social justice

No one denies U.S. slavery existed until the late 1860s. It was hideous, however, it existed in every land in the history of the world. The Barbary and white slave trade exceeded the Trans-Atlantic slave trade. White men, Quakers in England, stopped slavery. White men fought an American civil war to end it. The great debate of slavery versus states' rights is easy: both are right. The Civil War was over states' rights, unfortunately the right was slavery. Don't ignore the fact that most Southerners had no slaves. I look forward to the revelation of the owners of the slave trade, ships, auctions, and plantations, but no one in academia will have that courage; it's easier to demonize innocent people who have no voice. It's quite telling that slavery existed everywhere, yet only white-originated countries are demonized.