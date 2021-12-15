Letter: I'm not upbeat about democracy's survival

Thank you, Matt Martin for your HDR letter to the editor on Nov. 26. A rare voice of reason. Instead of tossing around catchy talking points, labels, and phrases, you actually provided something for open-minded folks to think about.

Like you, several years ago, I decided I could no longer tolerate the policies of the Republican Party and changed my party affiliation to "Unaffiliated."

Unlike you, I'm not as positive and upbeat about our precious democracy's survival. As divided as our views and actions are at present, I cringe to think what would happen to this country if and when we had an urgent and true emergency that required national unity.

For the first time in my adult life, I question our society's ability to meet any serious challenge, not only from external forces, but internal as well. I hope I'm wrong.

Steve Bridges

Hickory