Letter: If you need to be protected from disinformation, stop using social media

I am sick and tired of reading about the censorship being conducted by the social media tyrants. Jen Psaki speaking for the White House announced that “the White House and the federal government are working to flag posts on Facebook which they see as problematic." Posts are considered problematic if it is felt that they spread disinformation.

I don’t care if posts on these social media applications do spread disinformation.

It seems that the concept of personal responsibility has disappeared. The Nanny State (the Biden Regime and the social media tyrants) want to protect all the snowflakes from disinformation. If you are using social media applications, then you should take the personal responsibility to do some research to determine whether information that you see is accurate. If you need to be protected from seeing posts that contain disinformation, then you shouldn’t be using social media applications.

Do you really want the government to decide what posts you should or should not be allowed read? People need to wake up and grow up!

Vincent LeGrand

Newton